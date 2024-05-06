Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, DMart, Mahindra Finance, Britannia, Titan, Inox Wind
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 6:
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank's PAT for FY24 increased by 26% YoY to ₹13,782 crore. The PAT for Q4FY24 was ₹4,133 crore, an 18% YoY increase. The bank's NII for FY24 increased by 21% YoY to ₹25,993 crore. The NIM for Q4FY24 was 5.28%. The bank's board recommended a ₹2 per share dividend.
