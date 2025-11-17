Stocks to watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors PV, Oil India among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market recovered sharply, with the Sensex rebounding over 500 points from its intraday low to close in positive territory on Friday, November 14, following Bihar elections 2025.

The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 84,562.78, marking a 0.10% gain, while the Nifty 50 edged up by 31 points to close at 25,910.05, a rise of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index dipped slightly by 0.03%, but the Smallcap index registered a modest increase of 0.06%.

"Markets witnessed a volatile session on Friday, with the benchmark oscillating sharply in both directions before ending with modest gains. The Nifty opened on a weak note, weighed down by soft global cues, and drifted lower through most of the day. However, a sharp rebound in the final half hour not only erased the losses but also pushed the index into positive territory. As a result, the Nifty closed near the day’s high at 25,910. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with pharma, FMCG, and financials finishing in the green, while IT, metal, and auto traded under pressure. The mid-cap and small-cap indices moved largely in tandem with the benchmark, reflecting selective participation rather than broad-based buying.

Markets continue to grapple with conflicting signals. The sharp correction in US equities has made participants cautious, raising the possibility of heightened volatility in domestic markets in the absence of major local triggers. On the other hand, supportive macro factors—particularly easing inflation and improving domestic demand indicators—are offering a cushion to the downside," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank, the third-largest private-sector lender in India by market value, announced that its board will review a proposal for a stock split on November 21. If approved, this would mark the bank’s first stock split in 15 years.

Tata Motors PV Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a division of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles segment, has revised its full-year EBIT margin forecast down to 0–2%, from the earlier projection of 5–7%. The company now anticipates a free cash outflow ranging between £2.2 billion and £2.5 billion.

Maruti Suzuki The company has issued a recall for 39,506 Grand Vitara vehicles produced between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025, due to a potential speedometer issue that could display inaccurate fuel level readings.

Lupin Lupin reported that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has finished a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its Unit-1 oral solid dosage manufacturing facility located in Nagpur.

Oil India The company’s net profit grew 28% sequentially to ₹1,044 crore, while revenue increased by 8.9% to ₹5,456 crore.

Glenmark Pharma Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced a 72% increase in its adjusted profit for the second quarter on Friday, driven by a rebound in the crucial North American and European markets.

Websol Energy System The solar cell and module maker, via its subsidiary Websol Renewables, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to establish a 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka Bank The bank has named Raghavendra S Bhat as its new Managing Director and CEO, with the appointment taking effect on November 16 and lasting for one year.

ideaForge Technology The company has won defence contracts exceeding ₹100 crore, featuring significant orders for its recently introduced ZOLT tactical UAV and the Hybrid SWITCH V2.

Inox Wind The company delivered its best-ever Q2 performance, recording a 56% increase in revenue to ₹1,162 crore and a 48% rise in EBITDA to ₹271 crore.

