Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Muthoot Finance, Centum Electronics

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has restricted Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) in accordance with its December 4 circular asking banks and certain category of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to not to make any dividend payment on equity shares from the profits pertaining to the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Tata group: The Tatas in the Supreme Court opposed as "nonsense" the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's proposal that its 18.37% stake in the Tata Sons, which it claims to be worth ₹1.75 lakh crore, be swapped with the shares in the Tata group's listed companies.

TVS group: TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan on Thursday said members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies. Listed group companies include TVS Motor Co. Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to invest more than $100 million in Austin and hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. TCS has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its over 5,500 employees across the state, TCS said in a statement.

Muthoot Finance: The non-banking lender on Thursday said it will raise up to ₹1,000 crore through public issue of bonds to fund its business growth. In its 24th series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, Muthoot Finance will issue bonds of face value of ₹1,000 each with a base size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of ₹1,000 crore, it said in a release.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has registered a 77% growth in e-auction sales, under five windows, at 68.3 million tonnes (MT) during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal. The upsurge in the booked or allocated quantity of coal was close to 30 MT, in absolute terms, compared to 38.6 MT booked during the same period a year ago, CIL said in a statement.

lrcon International: The company has been awarded the work of upgradation of Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46. 110 km) as feeder route in Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing ₹900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India.

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, said that’s its refineries are operating at 100% capacity. “The crude oil throughput of IndianOil refineries rose to 100% in November 2020, as consumption of all petroleum products has almost reached pre-Covid. In October 2020 this figure was 88%, and last year for the same period it was 99%," the country’s largest refiner said in a statement.

United Spirits: United Spirits Ltd (USL), a part of global liquor giant Diageo, has appointed Hina Nagarajan as the company's new CEO with effect from July 1, 2021. Incumbent Anand Kripalu will step down on June 30.

Centum Electronics: The board of directors of Centum Electronics Ltd has approved the proposal for further investment in Centum Adetel Group (CAG) SA. With the proposed investment, the company’s stake in CAG will increase to 64.66% from 59.77%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via