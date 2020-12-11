Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Muthoot Finance, Centum Electronics

Muthoot Finance: The non-banking lender on Thursday said it will raise up to ₹1,000 crore through public issue of bonds to fund its business growth. In its 24th series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, Muthoot Finance will issue bonds of face value of ₹1,000 each with a base size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of ₹1,000 crore, it said in a release.