Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

L&T: Larsen & Toubro reported a net profit of ₹3,222 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 45% as against ₹2,229 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the results declared by the company on October 31. The company's revenue from operations during Q2FY24 came in ₹51,024 crore, marking a jump of 19% from ₹42,762 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37% lower than the year ago. Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹203 during the quarter under review, as against ₹190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company clocked a revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7% higher than ₹37,044 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products reported a net profit of ₹359.18 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year. The company's net revenue increased by 11% YoY to ₹3,734 crore. Its revenue for six months, increased 12% to ₹7,475 Crores. Its consolidated EBITDA for the September quarter stood at ₹569 crore. The revenue of its packaged beverages business increased by 5% and the coffee segment witnessed a 17% YoY rise in revenue.

Blue Jet Healthcare: The pharmaceutical company is set to make its debut on the BSE and the NSE today. The determined final issue price stands at ₹346 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) shares were allotted on October 30. The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is +23, maintaining the same value as the preceding session. This suggests that the estimated listing price for Blue Jet Healthcare's shares is anticipated to be around ₹369.

Adani Ports: Adani Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL). VSCPL, which was incorporated on Tuesday, has an authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹10,00,000. VSCPL has been incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from an inland container depot, powered by a digital transport management system, as per a statement.

ONGC/IOCL/HPCL: The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 Indian rupees ($117.70) per ton from 9,050 rupees per ton starting Wednesday, according to a government notification on Tuesday. The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/litre has been removed, the notification said. The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre.

Jindal Steel and Power: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a 534% year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,390 crore in the September quarter due to lower tax liabilities and a fall in other expenses during the quarter. The Naveen Jindal-led company's consolidated net revenue, however, fell 9.2% to ₹12,282 crore in the quarter. Adjusted Ebitda for Q2FY24 stood at ₹2,213 crore, a rise of 19% YoY.

Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas reported a consolidated net profit of ₹173 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), up 8% as compared to ₹160 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit increased by 15% from ₹150 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter. The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at ₹1,179 crore, marginally down by 1% from ₹1,190 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Lupin: Drug maker, Lupin, received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Mandideep Unit-2 facility in Madhya Pradesh. The US drug regulator issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. Lupin received EIR after the last inspection of its Mandideep-based facility was conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods will be moved out of the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from November 1, as per a circular issued by the stock exchanges on October 31. Notably, the ASM is an initiative of the SEBI to put certain securities under a monitoring framework. The inclusion could be based on parameters such as close price variation, client concentration, volume variation and market capitalisation.

