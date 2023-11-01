Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: L&T, Airtel, Tata Consumer, JSPL, Adani Total, Blue Jet Healthcare

Stocks to Watch: L&T, Airtel, Tata Consumer, JSPL, Adani Total, Blue Jet Healthcare

Vijay Kishore

  • Britannia, Godrej Consumer, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, LIC Housing Finance, JK Tyre, Sun Pharma, and Thomas Cook will be among the stocks to watch on Wednesday as they will be declaring their quarterly earnings report

Stocks to Watch for Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

L&T: Larsen & Toubro reported a net profit of 3,222 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 45% as against 2,229 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the results declared by the company on October 31. The company's revenue from operations during Q2FY24 came in 51,024 crore, marking a jump of 19% from 42,762 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of 1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37% lower than the year ago. Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to 203 during the quarter under review, as against 190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company clocked a revenue of 34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7% higher than 37,044 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products reported a net profit of 359.18 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year. The company's net revenue increased by 11% YoY to 3,734 crore. Its revenue for six months, increased 12% to 7,475 Crores. Its consolidated EBITDA for the September quarter stood at 569 crore. The revenue of its packaged beverages business increased by 5% and the coffee segment witnessed a 17% YoY rise in revenue.

Blue Jet Healthcare: The pharmaceutical company is set to make its debut on the BSE and the NSE today. The determined final issue price stands at 346 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) shares were allotted on October 30. The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is +23, maintaining the same value as the preceding session. This suggests that the estimated listing price for Blue Jet Healthcare's shares is anticipated to be around 369.

Adani Ports: Adani Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL). VSCPL, which was incorporated on Tuesday, has an authorised and paid-up share capital of 10,00,000. VSCPL has been incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from an inland container depot, powered by a digital transport management system, as per a statement.

ONGC/IOCL/HPCL: The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 Indian rupees ($117.70) per ton from 9,050 rupees per ton starting Wednesday, according to a government notification on Tuesday. The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/litre has been removed, the notification said. The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre.

Jindal Steel and Power: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a 534% year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit to 1,390 crore in the September quarter due to lower tax liabilities and a fall in other expenses during the quarter. The Naveen Jindal-led company's consolidated net revenue, however, fell 9.2% to 12,282 crore in the quarter. Adjusted Ebitda for Q2FY24 stood at 2,213 crore, a rise of 19% YoY.

Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas reported a consolidated net profit of 173 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), up 8% as compared to 160 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit increased by 15% from 150 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter. The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at 1,179 crore, marginally down by 1% from 1,190 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Lupin: Drug maker, Lupin, received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Mandideep Unit-2 facility in Madhya Pradesh. The US drug regulator issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. Lupin received EIR after the last inspection of its Mandideep-based facility was conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods will be moved out of the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from November 1, as per a circular issued by the stock exchanges on October 31. Notably, the ASM is an initiative of the SEBI to put certain securities under a monitoring framework. The inclusion could be based on parameters such as close price variation, client concentration, volume variation and market capitalisation.

