Stocks to Watch: L&T, Asian Paints, Tata Power, Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy

Asian Paints: Asian Paints Limited on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year surged by 80.4% year-on-year to ₹1,036.03 crore. The surge in profit is partly due to a low base. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹574.30 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22. Consolidated revenue from operations surged by 54% year-on-year to ₹8,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to ₹5,585.36 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.

