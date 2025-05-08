Stocks to watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kfin Tech, Coal India among shares in focus today amid India-Pak war

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 May 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Canara Bank, Britannia

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Canara Bank, Britannia will remain in focus as companies to announce fourth quarter results today.

Kfin Technologies

According to reports, General Atlantic PE is expected to offload nearly 6% of Kfin Technologies' total outstanding shares through block deals.

Coal India

Coal India, a state-owned enterprise, posted a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 9,593 crore in the fourth quarter, up from 8,530 crore in the same period last year.

Nazara Technologies

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has given its approval to the company's resolution plan to acquire Smaaash Entertainment.

Dabur

FMCG giant Dabur posted a consolidated net profit of 320 crore for Q4 FY25, marking an 8% drop compared to 350 crore in the same quarter last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The company’s production rose by 20.3% in April 2025, reaching 85,925 units, up from 71,445 units in April of the previous year. Sales for the month climbed 17.7% to 80,789 units, while exports saw a significant jump of 82%, totaling 3,381 units compared to the same month last year.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio gained 2.174 million users in March 2025, up from 1.765 million new users in February.

Bharti Airtel

The telecom operator gained 12.50 lakh subscribers in March 2025, down from 15.93 lakh additions in February.

United Breweries

The beer manufacturer surpassed market expectations, reporting a 20.5% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to 97.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to 80.80 crore in the same period of FY24.

