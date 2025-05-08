Stocks to watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kfin Tech, Coal India among shares in focus today amid India-Pak war.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Canara Bank, Britannia Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Canara Bank, Britannia will remain in focus as companies to announce fourth quarter results today.

Kfin Technologies According to reports, General Atlantic PE is expected to offload nearly 6% of Kfin Technologies' total outstanding shares through block deals.

Coal India Coal India, a state-owned enterprise, posted a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹9,593 crore in the fourth quarter, up from ₹8,530 crore in the same period last year.

Nazara Technologies The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has given its approval to the company's resolution plan to acquire Smaaash Entertainment.

Dabur FMCG giant Dabur posted a consolidated net profit of ₹320 crore for Q4 FY25, marking an 8% drop compared to ₹350 crore in the same quarter last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra The company’s production rose by 20.3% in April 2025, reaching 85,925 units, up from 71,445 units in April of the previous year. Sales for the month climbed 17.7% to 80,789 units, while exports saw a significant jump of 82%, totaling 3,381 units compared to the same month last year.

Reliance Jio Reliance Jio gained 2.174 million users in March 2025, up from 1.765 million new users in February.

Bharti Airtel The telecom operator gained 12.50 lakh subscribers in March 2025, down from 15.93 lakh additions in February.

United Breweries The beer manufacturer surpassed market expectations, reporting a 20.5% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹97.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to ₹80.80 crore in the same period of FY24.