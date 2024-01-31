Stocks to Watch: L&T, Dr Reddy’s, SRF, Voltas, TCS

L&T: Recorded 15% yoy growth in consolidated net profit at ₹2,947 crore for the December quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 19% yoy to ₹55,128 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Registered 10.6% yoy growth in consolidated net profit at ₹1,378.9 crore for the December quarter, despite higher tax cost. Revenue from operations rose 6.6% to ₹7,215 crore from a year ago.

SRF: Quarterly numbers were weaker than estimated, owing to the chemicals business. Ebitda margin was 18.5% from 24% last year. Ebitda was down 32.1% and net profit down 50%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voltas: Posted a net loss of ₹27.6 crore for the December quarter, narrowing from a loss of ₹110.5 crore a year ago despite a healthy topline, thanks to increased input costs. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 31% yoy to ₹2,625.7 crore.

TCS: Announced a 15-year expansion of its partnership with Aviva, the British insurance, wealth and retirement provider, to transform its business and enhance customer experience.

PB Fintech: The parent firm of Policybazaar posted a net profit of ₹37 crore for the December quarter, against a net loss of ₹87 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 43% you to ₹871 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Astral: Revenue came in at ₹1,371 crore, below estimates of ₹1,436 crore, while Ebitda was up 12.8% to ₹204.6 crore, also below estimates. Revenue from the plumbing segment rose 7.1% from last year, revenue from paints and adhesives increased by 10.7%. Both the PVC and CPVC divisions posted inventory losses in the quarter, while pipe sales volume rose 15% to 52.7 kt.

