Stocks to watch: L&T, HPCL, Adani Green Energy, BEML among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices closed slightly lower on Tuesday after a highly volatile session, despite some late buying support.

The BSE Sensex slipped over 550 points during the day to hit an intraday low of 84,219.39, before recovering partially to end 151 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 84,628. Likewise, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 150 points to touch a low of 25,810.05 but managed to close at 25,936 — down 30 points or 0.11 per cent.

"Markets traded choppy on the monthly expiry day and ended flat, largely continuing the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial uptick, the Nifty index witnessed sharp swings throughout the session before finally settling at 25,936.20. Sectorally, most indices closed in the red, with realty, IT, and FMCG among the top losers. However, strength in metal and banking majors helped limit the downside. The broader indices also ended largely unchanged, reflecting selective participation rather than a broad-based rally.

Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key global central bank meetings and major U.S. tech earnings announcements. Additionally, muted activity by foreign institutional investors in the cash segment weighed on sentiment, though steady domestic inflows and a largely positive earnings season so far helped maintain an overall constructive tone," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, Coal India, SAIL Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, Coal India, SAIL will remain in focus on Wednesday as companies will be releasing their Q2 results today.

Adani Green Energy The company posted a 25% increase in profit for the second quarter, supported by stronger energy sales and enhanced operational efficiency, while overall revenue remained mostly unchanged.

Oil India The company has entered into a partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) to drive expansion in refining, petrochemicals, and logistics infrastructure.

Adani Total Gas The company posted a net profit of ₹164 crore for the second quarter, marking an 11.9% decline from ₹186 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

BPCL India’s state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday inked three agreements during an industry event, one of which was with Oil India to establish a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex worth ₹1 trillion ($11.38 billion) in Andhra Pradesh.

BEML The state-owned firm announced that it has signed a quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited (UTIPL).

RBL Bank Emirates NBD, the largest banking group in Dubai, has launched an open offer to purchase up to 26% stake in RBL Bank at ₹280 per share, valuing the transaction at ₹11,636 crore.

PNB Housing PNB Housing Finance announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Girish Kousgi, will step down from his position effective at the close of business on October 28.

Jindal Steel Jindal Steel and Power posted a 26% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹635.08 crore for the second quarter of FY26, down from ₹860.47 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with Swan Defence to jointly design and build Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.