Stocks to watch: L&T, HUL, HDFC Bank among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed broad-based buying on Monday, July 27, with benchmark indices surging around 1% each to snap their five-session losing streak.

The 30-share Sensex rallied 776 points, or 1.02%, to close at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 229 points, or 0.96%, to settle at 23,995.95.

However, the market is likely to open on a muted note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Tuesday, 28 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,986 mark, down over 42 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian markets are expected to trade cautiously, balancing an improving geopolitical backdrop against renewed volatility in global technology stocks. The U.S. continues to pause strikes on Iran, keeping hopes of a diplomatic resolution alive, although investors remain cautious as markets await tangible progress in the ongoing negotiations. Early indications from Gift Nifty futures, trading around the 24,000 mark, point to a largely flat start for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Larsen and Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy Shares of Larsen and Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy will remain in focus as companies will report their Q1 results 2026 today.

HDFC Bank The bank has completed its internal review of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) deposit arrangement. Following the review, the board concluded that the employees involved had exceeded business boundaries but found no evidence of mala fide intent, personal gain, or any improper motive.

Bharat Electronics Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,054.53 crore for the first quarter of FY27, registering an almost 9% year-on-year increase from ₹969.91 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Adani Energy Solutions Adani Energy Solutions on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹3,500 crore from institutional investors under the base issue. The company has set the floor price for the offering at ₹1,698.15 per equity share.

Coal India Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,852 crore for the first quarter of FY27, reflecting a marginal year-on-year growth of less than 1% compared with ₹8,797 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Tata Power The company delivered better-than-expected June quarter results, with net profit rising 11% year-on-year. Strong contributions from its renewable energy, transmission, and power generation businesses helped offset pressure on operating margins.

Indus Towers Indus Towers reported June quarter earnings that were broadly in line with market expectations. The company's net profit fell 2.6% sequentially to ₹1,745.8 crore from ₹1,792.9 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Welspun Corp The company has bagged a fresh order worth around ₹960 crore to supply coated line pipes from its manufacturing facility in Little Rock, US.

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Northern Arc Capital The company posted a 17.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹121.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, up from ₹103.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gravita India The recycling company on Monday (July 27) reported a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to ₹106.4 crore for the first quarter, compared with ₹93.3 crore in the year-ago period.