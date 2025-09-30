Stocks to watch: L&T, IRFC, BEL, Reliance Power among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro revealed that it has obtained a $700 million Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility (SLTF) from Standard Chartered.

IRFC The state-owned firm announced that it has secured two significant loan agreements totaling ₹16,489 crore to fund upcoming supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi (TERA) to divest its entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy.

Tata Motors Moody’s Ratings has revised Tata Motors’ outlook to negative from positive after a cyberattack on its UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, resulted in a complete production shutdown.

Bharat Electronics Limited Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has bagged fresh orders worth ₹1,092 crore over the past 15 days. The key contracts include projects for EW system upgrades, defence network enhancements, tank sub-systems, TR modules, communication equipment, EVMs, as well as spares and services.

JSW Infra The Sajjan Jindal-led firm announced that its subsidiary, Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited (ECTPL), has been issued a show cause notice by the GST authorities over alleged tax violations totaling ₹96.58 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The government-owned company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.71 per share for FY25.

Tata Steel Tata Steel, Tata Steel Nederland, the Dutch Government, and the Province of North Holland have entered into a non-binding Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI) to initiate the first phase of transitioning to low-CO2 steel production and enhancing the living environment around the IJmuiden facility.

Reliance Power Reliance Power announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its entire shareholding in five Indonesian coal companies for a total value of $12 million.

Thomas Cook India Omnichannel travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) announced that it has joined hands with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) to improve destination experiences across the country.