Stocks to watch: L&T, IRFC, BEL, Reliance Power among shares in focus today

Larsen & Toubro revealed that it has obtained a $700 million Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility (SLTF) from Standard Chartered.
The state-owned firm announced that it has secured two significant loan agreements totaling ₹16,489 crore to fund upcoming supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi (TERA) to divest its entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy.
Moody’s Ratings has revised Tata Motors’ outlook to negative from positive after a cyberattack on its UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, resulted in a complete production shutdown.
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has bagged fresh orders worth ₹1,092 crore over the past 15 days. The key contracts include projects for EW system upgrades, defence network enhancements, tank sub-systems, TR modules, communication equipment, EVMs, as well as spares and services.
The Sajjan Jindal-led firm announced that its subsidiary, Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited (ECTPL), has been issued a show cause notice by the GST authorities over alleged tax violations totaling ₹96.58 crore.
The government-owned company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.71 per share for FY25.
Tata Steel, Tata Steel Nederland, the Dutch Government, and the Province of North Holland have entered into a non-binding Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI) to initiate the first phase of transitioning to low-CO2 steel production and enhancing the living environment around the IJmuiden facility.
Reliance Power announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its entire shareholding in five Indonesian coal companies for a total value of $12 million.
Omnichannel travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) announced that it has joined hands with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) to improve destination experiences across the country.
