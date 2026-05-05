Stocks to watch: L&T, M&M, Tata Tech, Delhivery among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — finished higher on Monday, May 4. Both indices surged over 1% during the session but trimmed their gains due to profit booking as crude oil prices climbed more than 1%. The 30-share Sensex ended 356 points, or 0.46%, higher at 77,269.40, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 advanced 122 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 24,119.30.

However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Tuesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,032 mark, down over 11.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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"Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias, as renewed tensions between U.S. and Iranian forces weigh on investor sentiment. Brent crude remains elevated in the $104–107 range, sustaining concerns around potential supply disruptions and reinforcing inflationary pressures.

While the outcome of recent state assembly elections and fresh data indicating foreign portfolio investors have turned net buyers of domestic equities offer some measure of support, the broader mood remains one of restraint. Geopolitical uncertainty and prevailing global risk aversion continue to dominate sentiment, limiting the scope for a sustained upside in the near term," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Tuesday, 5 May -

L&T, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Coforge Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Coforge will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q4 results today.

Tata Technologies The company delivered a stable performance in the March quarter, with healthy growth in both revenue and profit, although margins softened year-on-year. Net profit increased 8.1% to ₹204 crore, up from ₹189 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Manappuram Finance The gold loan financier posted a consolidated net profit of ₹404 crore in the fourth quarter, reversing a loss of ₹191 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

IndiGo IndiGo has appointed Jochen Hoesch, the former head of artificial intelligence at Airbus, to oversee its AI, data, and analytics functions. His hiring comes as India’s aviation sector increasingly turns to AI to improve efficiency, particularly amid rising cost pressures such as elevated jet fuel prices.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries is reducing alkylate output and redirecting feedstock to boost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production as the country grapples with cooking fuel shortages caused by the Iran war, the company said on Monday.

Delhivery The NRC approved the grant of 100,360 stock options under the ESOP 2012 scheme to eligible employees at an exercise price of Re. 1 per share, effective May 1, 2026.

Wockhardt The company delivered a strong turnaround in its March quarter performance, reporting a net profit of ₹164 crore versus a loss of ₹45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jindal Stainless The country’s leading stainless steel producer reported a 43% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹844 crore, up from ₹591 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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KEI Industries The company reported a solid March quarter performance, posting double-digit growth across key financial metrics, supported by strong demand in its cables and wires segment.

Petronet LNG The company posted robust quarter-on-quarter performance for the March quarter on April 4, with profits rising sharply even as revenue declined.