Stocks to Watch: L&T, NDTV, TCS, HCL Tech, M&M, Kotak Bank

NSE has put Bhel, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Tuesday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
L&T: L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, the hydrocarbon business arm of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., has been awarded significant contracts, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday. The company classifies projects worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as “significant". The EPC major said that the business has received India’s first contract for decommissioning of offshore facilities from British Gas Exploration and Production India, part of Shell Plc Group of companies.
NDTV: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Monday an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm. The transfer of shares will give Adani control over a 29.18% stake in the newsgroup. Adani is also conducting an open offer running between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 for a 26% stake in NDTV.
Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made its quantum computing lab available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for enterprise customers who want to use quantum computing and their applications to solve complex business problems. TCS said that its quantum computing lab on AWS will provide enterprises with a virtual research and development environment powered by Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service offered by AWS. Braket will allow enterprises to test quantum algorithms on simulated quantum computers running on the AWS cloud platform.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra has reportedly recalled the recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs. According to a report by CarToq, the company has recalled the SUV on the grounds of a quality control glitch at the vendor’s end that may have affected the ‘operational dimensional clearance’ of the rubber bellow found inside the clutch bell housing. The recall is aimed to check and replace the rubber bellow.
HCL Tech: IT company HCL Tech has signed a multi-year contract with Switzerland-based maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider SR Technics to digitally transform its operations, the company said on Monday. SR Technics works with a network of partners and business development offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, offering comprehensive, fully customized MRO solutions for aircraft engines, airframes and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.
Kotak Bank: A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm plans to raise up to USD 1 billion to invest in the data centre business. Kotak Alternate Assets, a division of Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), on Friday announced the appointment of Subhamkar Das as the chief operating officer for the 'Kotak Data Centre Funds platform, as per an official statement. The statement did not mention the fundraising plans, but market sources said the private sector lender's arm is planning to raise between USD 500-USD 1 billion for the fund, which will be ploughed into the data centre businesses.
Lupin: Drug firm Lupin on Monday said its Brazil-based unit has inked a pact to acquire rights to nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Industria Otica Ltda, Lupin said in a statement. As part of the transaction, MedQuimica will acquire rights to products, including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm, for central nervous system-related conditions, it added.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company has informed stock exchanges that the Bank's Board of Directors has fixed Monday, December 5, 2022, as the date on which they will consider or approve the Bank's application to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the form of Tier 2 Bonds that comply with Basel III and total Rs. 200 crores. Dhanlaxmi Bank recorded a net profit of Rs. 3.66 crores, and the quarter ended September 2022 saw a YoY rise of 334% to Rs. 15.89 crore.
NBCC India: NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth ₹271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for ₹42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.
JK Cement: JK Cement Ltd has commenced operations at its 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) grey cement grinding capacities in central India. With this, the company’s grey cement capacity rises to 18.7mtpa. Consistent capacity addition bodes well for its volume growth outlook.
