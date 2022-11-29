Stocks to Watch: L&T, NDTV, TCS, HCL Tech, M&M, Kotak Bank

Kotak Bank: A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm plans to raise up to USD 1 billion to invest in the data centre business. Kotak Alternate Assets, a division of Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), on Friday announced the appointment of Subhamkar Das as the chief operating officer for the 'Kotak Data Centre Funds platform, as per an official statement. The statement did not mention the fundraising plans, but market sources said the private sector lender's arm is planning to raise between USD 500-USD 1 billion for the fund, which will be ploughed into the data centre businesses.