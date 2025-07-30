Stocks to Watch: L&T, NTPC, Bank of India, Star Health, Blue Dart, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. L&T: L&T reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to ₹3,617.19 crore for the June quarter of FY26, compared to ₹2,785.72 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 16 percent YoY to ₹63,679 crore, driven by healthy execution in the Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) segment. The company registered total new orders worth ₹94,453 crore at the group level, marking a 33 percent YoY increase due to strong demand across business verticals.

NTPC: NTPC posted a 12 percent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹6,056 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹5,397 crore a year earlier. However, revenue from core operations declined 3 percent to ₹47,065 crore, compared to ₹48,529 crore in the same period last year, as per the company’s filing.

Bank of India: The bank reported a 32.2 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,252 crore in Q1FY26, supported by strong growth in retail, MSME, and overseas segments. However, net interest income dropped 3.3 percent YoY. Asset quality improved with gross NPA at 2.92 percent and net NPA declining to 0.75 percent.

Dilip Buildcon: The company’s net profit surged 93.6 percent YoY to ₹271 crore in Q1FY26, aided by improved margins and a one-time gain of ₹169.3 crore. EBITDA rose 8.7 percent to ₹520 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 19.8 percent. However, revenue declined 16.4 percent YoY to ₹2,620 crore, reflecting weaker EPC order inflows.

GE Vernova T&D India: The company reported a strong Q1FY26 performance with net profit rising 117.2 percent YoY to ₹291 crore. Revenue increased 38.8 percent to ₹1,330 crore, while order bookings climbed 57 percent YoY to ₹1,620 crore, indicating strong demand for power transmission solutions.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The company posted a 17.7 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹262.5 crore for Q1FY26. Underwriting profit fell sharply by 49 percent to ₹71.7 crore, highlighting pressures on its core insurance operations.

Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart reported an 8.6 percent YoY fall in Q1 net profit to ₹48.8 crore, even as revenue rose 7.4 percent YoY to ₹1,441.9 crore. The decline in profit was attributed to increased employee and finance costs.

Axiscades Technologies: The company announced new order wins across airborne, naval, and radar platforms from key Indian defence laboratories including DRDO and defence PSUs. These orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for indigenous defence platforms.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has concluded the acquisition of an 85.6 percent stake in Amplitude Surgical from PAI and two minority shareholders for a total consideration of 256 million euros. It is now set to file a simplified mandatory tender offer on July 30 to acquire the remaining outstanding shares at a price of 6.25 euros per share.

Tilaknagar Industries: The Board approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants totaling ₹2,296 crore. The proceeds will be used to acquire the Imperial Blue business division and for general corporate purposes.