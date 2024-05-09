Stocks to watch: L&T, PEL, BoB, Tata Power, TVS Motor, BSE, Hero MotoCorp
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 9:
Larsen & Toubro: The company reported a 10% rise in net profit for the March quarter, surpassing estimates with a profit of ₹4,396 crore. Despite a 5% decrease in order inflows in the last quarter, the company saw a 31% growth in order inflows for FY24, crossing ₹3 trillion. The company's consolidated order book stood at ₹4.8 trillion as of 31 March, a 20% increase from the previous year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started