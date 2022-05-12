Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Motors, PNB, Vodafone Idea, Hindalco, UltraTech

PFC, REC: The Centre has directed state-run Power Finance Corp. and REC Ltd. to take necessary action to arrange short term loans for a period of six months with adequate safeguards, for imported coal-based plants plants which are under stress or in NCLT, at the earliest. India last week invoked an emergency law to start generation at some idle power plants running on imported coal which are not producing power because of financial stress or due to high cost of imported coal.