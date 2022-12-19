Stocks to Watch: L&T, UPL, JSW Energy, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, PTC India

Bank of Maharashtra: The Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it appointed Prashant Kumar Goyal as Director of the lender with effect from Thursday. According to a statement from the lender, Prashant Kumar Goyal is a 2007 batch IAS officer of the Tripura cadre, who was on central deputation and working as a director in the Department of Financial Services. The lender's statement said he has more than 15 years of work experience in management, administration and public policy, among others.