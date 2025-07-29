Stocks to watch: L&T, Warree Energies, Mazagon Doc, ONGC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Jul 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Stocks to watch: L&T, Warree Energies, Mazagon Doc, ONGC among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: L&T, Warree Energies, Mazagon Doc, ONGC among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

L&T, NTPC, Varun Beverages, Asian Paints, GMR Airports

Shares of L&T, NTPC, Varun Beverages, Asian Paints, GMR Airports will remain in focus as the companies will declare Q1 earnings.

IndusInd Bank

The bank posted a 72% drop in net profit on a year-on-year basis, falling to 604 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, down from 2,171 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today

Mazagon Doc

State-owned defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted a 35% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reporting 452 crore compared to 696 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).

Adani Total Gas

The company posted a 21% rise in revenue for Q1FY26, reaching 1,498 crore, up from 1,239 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

GAIL

The state-owned gas utility posted a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 30.77% in its net profit, which stood at 1,886 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Warree Energies

Waaree Energies (ATG) posted an 89% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, reaching 745 crore compared to 394 crore in the same period last year.

KEC International

The company delivered strong financial results for the April–June quarter of FY25, posting a 42.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to 125 crore, up from 87.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

RailTel Corporation

RailTel Corporation posted a 36% increase in its net profit for the first quarter, reaching 66 crore compared to 49 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Experts recommend THESE 5 technical picks

Go Digit

The new-age general insurance company posted a 36.6% year-on-year increase in its profit after tax, reaching 138 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 101 crore in the corresponding period last year.

ONGC

ONGC, along with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries, has entered into a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) to carry out offshore exploration in a block located in the Saurashtra Basin.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: L&T, Warree Energies, Mazagon Doc, ONGC among shares in focus today
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.