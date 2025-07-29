Stocks to watch: L&T, Warree Energies, Mazagon Doc, ONGC among shares in focus today.

Shares of L&T, NTPC, Varun Beverages, Asian Paints, GMR Airports will remain in focus as the companies will declare Q1 earnings.
The bank posted a 72% drop in net profit on a year-on-year basis, falling to ₹604 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, down from ₹2,171 crore in the same quarter last year.
State-owned defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted a 35% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reporting ₹452 crore compared to ₹696 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
The company posted a 21% rise in revenue for Q1FY26, reaching ₹1,498 crore, up from ₹1,239 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The state-owned gas utility posted a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 30.77% in its net profit, which stood at ₹1,886 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Waaree Energies (ATG) posted an 89% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, reaching ₹745 crore compared to ₹394 crore in the same period last year.
The company delivered strong financial results for the April–June quarter of FY25, posting a 42.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹125 crore, up from ₹87.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
RailTel Corporation posted a 36% increase in its net profit for the first quarter, reaching ₹66 crore compared to ₹49 crore in the same period last year.
The new-age general insurance company posted a 36.6% year-on-year increase in its profit after tax, reaching ₹138 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from ₹101 crore in the corresponding period last year.
ONGC, along with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries, has entered into a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) to carry out offshore exploration in a block located in the Saurashtra Basin.
