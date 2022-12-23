Stocks to Watch: Landmark Cars, Abans Holdings, Reliance, Yes Bank, JK Cement

Bank of Maharashtra: The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) said on Thursday that it has raised ₹880 crore through Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds that complied with Basel III. The issue closed on the same day and the deemed date of allotment is December 26. According to a statement from the bank, the offering, which included a green shoe option worth ₹680 crore, received more than four times the subscription as its base size of ₹200 crore. The bonds have been issued at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent, said BoM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}