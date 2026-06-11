Stocks to watch: Lenskart, Central Bank , Meesho, Power Grid, among key stocks in focus on 11 June

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a subdued note on Thursday as investors remain cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Weak global cues are likely to weigh on sentiment, with most Asian markets trading lower and US stocks ending in negative territory overnight. The decline on Wall Street was led by semiconductor stocks, while concerns over the intensifying conflict between the United States and Iran and its impact on global energy supplies kept risk appetite in check.

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Higher crude oil prices have also heightened fears of persistent inflation and slower global growth, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach.

Back home, Indian equities ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note after giving up most of their intraday gains due to late-session profit booking. The Sensex rose 64.42 points, or 0.09%, to close at 73,983.18, while the Nifty 50 slipped 27.15 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 23,214.95. Market participants are now closely monitoring global developments and crude oil movements for further direction.

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Stocks to Watch Let's take a look at the latest developments in the stock market. Concentrating on important investments, significant deals, successful contracts, acquisitions, and new stock listings, here’s a concise summary of the stocks that are expected to attract attention during today's trading session.

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Central Bank of India According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Central Bank of India has raised deposit rates by up to 253 basis points, taking rates to as high as 6% for 3–5-year FCNR(B) deposits, as lenders look to attract foreign currency inflows.

CMR Green Technologies In a bulk deal, Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio purchased 19.41 lakh shares, representing a 0.88% stake, at ₹256.64 per share. The transaction was valued at approximately ₹49.81 crore.

Deccan Gold Mines The company has signed a definitive Earn-In, Option and Shareholders Agreement for the Logrosan Tungsten Project in Spain. Under the agreement, Deccan Gold will invest €1.76 million to acquire a 51% stake in Logrosan Minera SL by March 2027, with options to increase its holding to 75% and eventually up to 95%, subject to milestones and future funding commitments.

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Lenskart Solutions According to CNBC-TV18, Platinum Jasmine, an investment vehicle owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is likely to sell a 2.3% stake in Lenskart through a block deal. The transaction is estimated at ₹1,944 crore, with a floor price of ₹486 per share. Platinum Jasmine held a 12.08% stake in the company as of March 2026.

Meesho Fidelity Investments' investment vehicles sold a combined 5.97 crore shares, representing a 1.31% stake, through block deals worth around ₹988 crore. FID FDI 2117 LLC sold 2.59 crore shares for ₹428.21 crore, while FID FDI 312 LLC offloaded 3.38 crore shares for ₹559.93 crore, both at around ₹165 per share.

PPAP Automotive PPAP Automotive has entered into a strategic partnership with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for passenger vehicles in India. The collaboration will provide PPAP access to Hutchinson's technology, engineering expertise, licensed know-how, and technical support.

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Power Grid Corporation of India The company's board has approved the upgradation of SCADA and associated systems of NTAMC/RTAMC at an estimated cost of ₹485.04 crore. The board has also approved an unsecured term loan facility of JPY 80 billion from JBIC and participating financial institutions. Additionally, Venkata S V has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 July.

Punjab National Bank According to CNBC-TV18, Punjab National Bank has revised its FCNR(B) deposit rates to as high as 6.10% per annum and expects to mobilise nearly $2.5 billion through the scheme.

Sapphire Foods India In a bulk deal, T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund acquired an additional 24.62 lakh shares, equivalent to a 0.76% stake, for ₹44.3 crore. Meanwhile, the Government of Singapore sold 21.8 lakh shares, representing a 0.67% stake, for ₹39.35 crore.

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Vascon Engineers The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹347.43 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Guwahati, for the demolition and redevelopment of RBI quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam. The project will be executed on an EPC basis.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises The board has approved plans to raise a minimum of ₹2,300 crore in one or more tranches to support the company's strategic and business expansion initiatives.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.