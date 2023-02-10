LIC: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23) on Thursday. According to the insurer, its consolidated net profit rose sharply to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter, as premium income improved and it moved ₹5,670 crore to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth. The insurance giant had posted a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal. In the July to September quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC: Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India's Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings. MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC. The remaining companies' free floats will remain the same. Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters

Zomato: Zomato Ltd on Thursday said quarterly loss widened more than fivefold from a year earlier, primarily because of a decline in food ordering after Diwali. Loss surged to ₹346.6 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December from ₹63.2 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Thursday. However, the company’s revenue grew 75% to ₹1,948 crore from ₹1,112 crore a year ago. Zomato’s gross order value inched up 0.7% on a sequential basis but grew 21.5% from a year earlier to ₹6,680 crore. Chief financial officer Akshant Goyal expressed optimism about the future of food delivery.

Adani Power: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power, a unit of the Adani Group. According to a regulatory filing, the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Limited. In December last year, the company's secured creditors approved the scheme of amalgamation following which the stock hit a high of ₹338 on BSE.

HPCL: PSU oil marketing company, Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), down 67.2% year-on-year as against ₹1,353 crore in the corresponding period of last year. On a sequential basis, the profit after tax or PAT dropped 82% from ₹2,475.69 crore in the quarter ending September last year. The oil and gas refining company has clocked ₹1.16 lakh crore in revenue as against ₹1.04 lakh crore, up 12.3% on-year.

IRCTC: IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹256 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from ₹208 crore reported in the last year period. On a sequential basis, net profit after tax rose 13% from ₹226 crore clocked in the September quarter (Q2FY23). Revenue from operations has also soared 70% to ₹918 crore for the December quarter as against ₹540 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 19 per cent to ₹491 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of ₹604 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,407 crore as against ₹6,002 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement. The company's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the year 2022-23.

Varun Beverages: Promoters of Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, are expected to sell shares worth ₹850 crore through a block deal on Friday, according to a CNBC Awaaz report. The promoters are likely to offer upto 5-7% discount to Thursday's close price. Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd ended 2.71% down to settle at ₹1,274.95 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. Edelweiss or Nuvama Equities is said to be the broker of the deal.

M&M: The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including the development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India’s first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release.

Shriram Pistons & Rings: SPR Engenious, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shriram Pistons & Rings, will acquire a 75% stake in Takahata Precision India Pvt Ltd. (TPIL) at an enterprise value ₹222 crore, the company said on Thursday. The enterprise value will be computed as of the closing date at ₹222 crore, with adjustments for debt, debt-like items, and working capital. The companies plan to complete the acquisition by 31 May 2023, according to a stock exchange filing. Takahata Precision India is a subsidiary of Takahata Japan and has a manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Rajasthan.