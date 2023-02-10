Stocks to Watch: LIC, Adani Group, Zomato, IRCTC, HPCL, Aurobindo Pharma

LIC: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23) on Thursday. According to the insurer, its consolidated net profit rose sharply to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter, as premium income improved and it moved ₹5,670 crore to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth. The insurance giant had posted a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal. In the July to September quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.