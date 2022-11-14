Stocks to Watch: LIC, Adani Power, Emami, JK Cement, Nykaa, NHPC

JK Cement: JK Cement on Saturday reported that its standalone net profit declined by 26.07% to rs 124.8 crore. This is against ₹168.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from operations declined by 16.7% to ₹2,141.8 crore in the quarter under review from ₹329 crore in the previous quarter, JK Cement said in its regulatory filing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down by 9.8% at ₹296.7 crore from ₹329 crore in the year-ago period.