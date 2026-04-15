Stocks to watch: LIC, HAL, GAIL, ICICI Prudential AMC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues. Sentiment has improved amid optimism around progress in the revival of US–Iran talks and early indications of easing tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets moved higher, while US equities surged overnight, with the S&P 500 hovering close to its record closing level.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,228 mark, reflecting a premium of over 370 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signaling a likely gap-up opening for the Indian stock market indices.

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“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note with a gap-up, supported by a meaningful improvement in global sentiment. Optimism has strengthened following reports of progress in the resumption of U.S.–Iran talks and early signs of de-escalation in West Asia. Asian equities are mirroring gains in U.S. markets, pointing to a broader pickup in global risk appetite. GIFT Nifty indicates a strong gap-up opening of around 100 points, building on the steady gains seen over the past two sessions and likely to set the tone for today’s domestic market open,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

The domestic market remained closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

On Monday, however, Indian equities extended their losses and ended significantly lower. The Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 207.95 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,842.65.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war talks, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 —

Life Insurance Corporation of India The company’s board has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, entitling shareholders to one additional share for every share held as of the yet-to-be-announced record date. This marks the company’s first bonus issue since its listing.

Hindustan Aeronautics US defence giant GE Aerospace on Tuesday said it has made substantial headway, along with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in finalising a partnership to co-produce F414 jet engines for India’s upcoming combat aircraft.

GAIL State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Limited announced on Tuesday that it will invest ₹3,800 crore to develop 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as part of its broader push toward clean energy and achieving net-zero targets.

ICICI Prudential AMC ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹763 crore in Q4, reflecting a 10% YoY rise from ₹692 crore in the same quarter last year.

Anand Rathi Share Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers posted a strong jump in profitability for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit surging 126% YoY to ₹41.5 crore, supported by robust growth in its non-broking segments and improved margin expansion.

Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group company announced that it has emerged as the successful bidder for the Jhandawali–Satipura amalgamated potash and halite block in Rajasthan, under Tranche V of the critical mineral block auctions conducted by the Ministry of Mines.

RailTel Corp The company has secured Letters of Acceptance (LoA) for two contracts totaling ₹564.5 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Indian Overseas Bank The bank has lowered its overnight, one-year, and two-year MCLR by 5 basis points, effective April 15, while keeping the one-month, three-month, six-month, and three-year MCLR unchanged.

Minda Corporation Minda Corporation has entered into a strategic joint venture with Turntide Technologies. As per the agreement, the company will hold a 49% stake through its wholly owned SPV, while Turntide will own the remaining 51%.

HG Infra Engineering The company has secured an order valued at ₹519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) to carry out civil and track (P-way) works for developing railway infrastructure at the 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.