Stocks to watch: LIC, HAL, GAIL, ICICI Prudential AMC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday. Here's a list of ten stocks that will remain in focus today amid renewed hopes on the US-Iran war ceasefire talks.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Apr 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Stock market today: On Monday, the Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 207.95 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,842.65.
Stock market today: On Monday, the Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 207.95 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,842.65.

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues. Sentiment has improved amid optimism around progress in the revival of US–Iran talks and early indications of easing tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets moved higher, while US equities surged overnight, with the S&P 500 hovering close to its record closing level.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,228 mark, reflecting a premium of over 370 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signaling a likely gap-up opening for the Indian stock market indices.

Also Read | Crude oil prices extend losses for second day on US-Iran talks hopes

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note with a gap-up, supported by a meaningful improvement in global sentiment. Optimism has strengthened following reports of progress in the resumption of U.S.–Iran talks and early signs of de-escalation in West Asia. Asian equities are mirroring gains in U.S. markets, pointing to a broader pickup in global risk appetite. GIFT Nifty indicates a strong gap-up opening of around 100 points, building on the steady gains seen over the past two sessions and likely to set the tone for today’s domestic market open,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

The domestic market remained closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

On Monday, however, Indian equities extended their losses and ended significantly lower. The Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 207.95 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,842.65.

Stocks to Watch

Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war talks, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 —

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The company’s board has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, entitling shareholders to one additional share for every share held as of the yet-to-be-announced record date. This marks the company’s first bonus issue since its listing.

Hindustan Aeronautics

US defence giant GE Aerospace on Tuesday said it has made substantial headway, along with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in finalising a partnership to co-produce F414 jet engines for India’s upcoming combat aircraft.

GAIL

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Limited announced on Tuesday that it will invest 3,800 crore to develop 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as part of its broader push toward clean energy and achieving net-zero targets.

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 763 crore in Q4, reflecting a 10% YoY rise from 692 crore in the same quarter last year.

Anand Rathi Share

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers posted a strong jump in profitability for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit surging 126% YoY to 41.5 crore, supported by robust growth in its non-broking segments and improved margin expansion.

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta Group company announced that it has emerged as the successful bidder for the Jhandawali–Satipura amalgamated potash and halite block in Rajasthan, under Tranche V of the critical mineral block auctions conducted by the Ministry of Mines.

RailTel Corp

The company has secured Letters of Acceptance (LoA) for two contracts totaling 564.5 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Indian Overseas Bank

The bank has lowered its overnight, one-year, and two-year MCLR by 5 basis points, effective April 15, while keeping the one-month, three-month, six-month, and three-year MCLR unchanged.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation has entered into a strategic joint venture with Turntide Technologies. As per the agreement, the company will hold a 49% stake through its wholly owned SPV, while Turntide will own the remaining 51%.

HG Infra Engineering

The company has secured an order valued at 519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) to carry out civil and track (P-way) works for developing railway infrastructure at the 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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