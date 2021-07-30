NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Bandhan Bank, BHEL, Britannia, Dalmia Sugar, Dr Lal PathLab, Future Enterprises, among other stocks will report their Q1 earnings today. Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure firm on Thursday posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,415 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June. Indus Towers had recorded profit after tax of ₹1,121 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Jyothy Labs: The homegrown FMCG firm reported 19.61% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹40.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on account of increase in input cost. It had posted a net profit of ₹50.01 crore in April-June period of the last fiscal year, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

LIC Housing Finance: The company's June-quarter earnings showed that the impact of the second covid wave on asset quality was more than that of the first wave last year. The lender has doubled its outstanding provisions towards bad loans to ₹4,727 crore over one year.

PVR: Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹219.55 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021, due to a hit on its film exhibition business amid Covid-induced lockdowns. The company had posted a net loss of ₹225.73 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said PVR in a BSE filing.

Sterling and Wilson: The company is eyeing expansion into engineering, procurement and construction projects for hybrid energy power plants, energy storage solutions and biomass/ waste to energy in addition to offering pure play solar EPC, it said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company reported 42.91% growth in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹1,365.7 crore on higher revenue and an expansion in profit margins. Profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹955.6 crore. The company's total income in the quarter improved 7% month-on-month to ₹10,485 crore.

Tejas Networks: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd has agreed to buy a 43.35% stake in telecom gear maker Tejas Networks Ltd for ₹1,884 crore, as India’s largest conglomerate attempts to build a networking equipment business to capitalize on the massive spending by carriers to build 5G networks and curbs on Chinese vendors.

TVS Motor: The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer posted standalone net profit of ₹53 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, as sales recovered from the covid-19 impact. The company had reported a loss of ₹139 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender has restructured retail loans of ₹6,557 crore or 5.2% of its retail loan book so far under the two tranches of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) covid-19 relief window, its chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said on Thursday. The bank’s retail loan book stood at ₹1.25 trillion as on 30 June.

Welspun Corp.: The company reported an over 80% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹97.28 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had registered a net profit of ₹53.92 crore in the year-ago period. However, its total income in the quarter under review fell to ₹1,336.49 crore from ₹2,085.42 crore a year ago, Welspun Corp. Ltd said in a BSE filing.









