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Stocks to watch: LIC, ITC, RVNL, Dr Reddy's among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Thursday. Amid this backdrop, these stocks will remain in focus on 21 May.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 May 2026, 07:51 AM IST
Stock market today: On Wednesday, the Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.
Stock market today: On Wednesday, the Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.
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Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed marginally higher on Wednesday, May 20, driven largely by gains in Reliance Industries shares.

The Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.

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However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,845 mark, up over 180.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

“Indian markets are expected to open with a positive undertone, supported primarily by the sharp correction in crude oil prices and improving optimism surrounding the ongoing U.S.–Iran negotiations. Investor sentiment has improved meaningfully as markets increasingly begin to price in the possibility of de-escalation and a potential diplomatic resolution between the two nations. However, despite the improvement in risk appetite, uncertainty remains elevated as no concrete breakthrough has yet been officially confirmed,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch

Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results today.

Aditya Birla Capital

The financial services company announced that its board has cleared a 4,000 crore preferential equity share issue to promoter Grasim Industries, Suryaja Investments Pte. — an Aditya Birla Group firm — and International Finance Corporation, aimed at supporting growth and bolstering its capital base.

Dr Reddy's Lab

The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of its oral semaglutide biosimilar in India under the brand name Obeda for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

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Lenskart

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart on Wednesday posted a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 200 crore for the fourth quarter.

Ola Electric

The company reported a net loss of 500 crore ($51.6 million) in the January–March quarter, improving from a loss of 870 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The company has secured the position of the lowest bidder for a 164.18 crore project awarded by East Coast Railway.

Whirplool of India

The company posted a 32.7% year-on-year drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with profit falling to 80.2 crore from 119.2 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Nvidia earnings: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Pace Digitek

The company has secured an advance work order (AWO) valued at 264.65 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for the BharatNet middle-mile and last-mile network project in the Sikkim Telecom Circle.

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JK Cement

One of India’s leading cement manufacturers announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Andhra Pradesh government for the allocation of a mining lease for the Dommarnandyala Block-3 limestone reserve.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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