Stocks to watch: LIC, ITC, RVNL, Dr Reddy's among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed marginally higher on Wednesday, May 20, driven largely by gains in Reliance Industries shares.

The Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.

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However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,845 mark, up over 180.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to open with a positive undertone, supported primarily by the sharp correction in crude oil prices and improving optimism surrounding the ongoing U.S.–Iran negotiations. Investor sentiment has improved meaningfully as markets increasingly begin to price in the possibility of de-escalation and a potential diplomatic resolution between the two nations. However, despite the improvement in risk appetite, uncertainty remains elevated as no concrete breakthrough has yet been officially confirmed,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results today.

Aditya Birla Capital The financial services company announced that its board has cleared a ₹4,000 crore preferential equity share issue to promoter Grasim Industries, Suryaja Investments Pte. — an Aditya Birla Group firm — and International Finance Corporation, aimed at supporting growth and bolstering its capital base.

Dr Reddy's Lab The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of its oral semaglutide biosimilar in India under the brand name Obeda for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

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Lenskart Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart on Wednesday posted a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹200 crore for the fourth quarter.

Ola Electric The company reported a net loss of ₹500 crore ($51.6 million) in the January–March quarter, improving from a loss of ₹870 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Rail Vikas Nigam The company has secured the position of the lowest bidder for a ₹164.18 crore project awarded by East Coast Railway.

Whirplool of India The company posted a 32.7% year-on-year drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with profit falling to ₹80.2 crore from ₹119.2 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Nvidia earnings: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Pace Digitek The company has secured an advance work order (AWO) valued at ₹264.65 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for the BharatNet middle-mile and last-mile network project in the Sikkim Telecom Circle.

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JK Cement One of India’s leading cement manufacturers announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Andhra Pradesh government for the allocation of a mining lease for the Dommarnandyala Block-3 limestone reserve.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.