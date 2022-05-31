Stocks to Watch: LIC, JSPL, Sun Pharma, Dish TV, Wockhardt

Indian indices on Monday closed higher for the third straight session, tracking positive global trends, led by strong support in market heavyweights Titan, Infosys, M&M, Reliance, and TCS.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
LIC: India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,409.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 17.41 per cent from ₹2,917.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full financial year 2021-22, the government-run insurer posted a net profit of ₹4,043.12 crore, which is 39.4 per cent higher as compared to ₹2,900.56 crore recorded in 2020-21.
Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday reported ₹1,527 crore net consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2022. For the whole year 2021-22, the company has posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹8,249 crore.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,227.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a net profit of ₹848 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, hit by one-time charges on settlement of a pending litigation in the US.
Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹2,031.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 on account of exceptional items which include impairment charges. The company had reported a net loss of ₹1,415.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.
Wockhardt: Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss to ₹311 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹107 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Veranda Learning Solutions: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a public listed edutech company, on Monday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending FY 2022. It notched up a revenue of ₹1,080.92 million. The total revenue from operations for FY 22 stood at ₹756.02 million and gross profit of ₹293.05 million while the gross margin of 39.05 was registered.
Radico Khaitan: Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday reported a 31.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹50.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of continued commodity inflation. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹73.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.
Kamdhenu: Buildings material maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday reported over 37 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹5.40 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, boosted by higher income. The company had clocked ₹3.94 crore net profit in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.
Varroc: Global tier-1 auto parts manufacturer and supplier Varroc on Monday reported a net loss of ₹284.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a net loss of ₹144.32 crore in the same quarter of FY21.
Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹50.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹53 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.