Stocks to Watch: LIC, JSPL, Sun Pharma, Dish TV, Wockhardt

Stocks to Watch: LIC, JSPL, Sun Pharma, Dish TV, Wockhardt

The Sensex gained 1041.08 points, or 1.9%, to close at 55,925.74, while Nifty50 added 308.95 points to end at 16,661.40.
3 min read . 08:29 AM ISTArindam Roy

  • Indian indices on Monday closed higher for the third straight session, tracking positive global trends, led by strong support in market heavyweights Titan, Infosys, M&M, Reliance, and TCS.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

LIC: India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 2,409.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 17.41 per cent from 2,917.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full financial year 2021-22, the government-run insurer posted a net profit of 4,043.12 crore, which is 39.4 per cent higher as compared to 2,900.56 crore recorded in 2020-21.

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday reported 1,527 crore net consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2022. For the whole year 2021-22, the company has posted a consolidated profit after tax of 8,249 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 2,227.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a net profit of 848 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, hit by one-time charges on settlement of a pending litigation in the US.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to 2,031.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 on account of exceptional items which include impairment charges. The company had reported a net loss of 1,415.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Wockhardt: Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss to 311 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of 107 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a public listed edutech company, on Monday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending FY 2022. It notched up a revenue of 1,080.92 million. The total revenue from operations for FY 22 stood at 756.02 million and gross profit of 293.05 million while the gross margin of 39.05 was registered.

Radico Khaitan: Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday reported a 31.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 50.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of continued commodity inflation. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 73.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Kamdhenu: Buildings material maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday reported over 37 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at 5.40 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, boosted by higher income. The company had clocked 3.94 crore net profit in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Varroc: Global tier-1 auto parts manufacturer and supplier Varroc on Monday reported a net loss of 284.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a net loss of 144.32 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 50.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 53 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.