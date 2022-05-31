Stocks to Watch: LIC, JSPL, Sun Pharma, Dish TV, Wockhardt

LIC: India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,409.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 17.41 per cent from ₹2,917.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full financial year 2021-22, the government-run insurer posted a net profit of ₹4,043.12 crore, which is 39.4 per cent higher as compared to ₹2,900.56 crore recorded in 2020-21.