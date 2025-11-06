Stocks to watch: LIC, Ola Electric, Paytm, Grasim, TCS among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended notably lower amid profit booking and weak global cues on Tuesday, November 4.

The Sensex declined by 519 points, or 0.62 per cent, settling at 83,459.15, while the Nifty 50 slipped 166 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 25,597.65. Among the broader indices, the BSE Midcap index fell 0.26 per cent, and the Smallcap index dipped 0.69 per cent.

“Indian markets ended lower on November 4th, with the Nifty slipping below 25,600 amid broad-based selling. Weak global cues and profit booking on the weekly expiry session led to the selling pressure. India’s economic fundamentals stayed strong, supported by a robust manufacturing PMI and steady GST collections, indicating healthy growth momentum. At the close, the Sensex fell 519 points (0.62%) to 83,459.15, while the Nifty declined 166 points (0.64%) to 25,597.65. Except for consumer durables and telecom, all sectors ended lower, with IT, auto, FMCG, metal, power, realty, and PSU bank indices down 0.5–1%. The midcap index dropped 0.4%, and the small-cap index slipped 0.8%,” said Bajaj Broking Research in a note.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch Life Insurance Corporation of India, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, MCX Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, and MCX will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q2 earnings today.

Paytm Fintech firm Paytm on Tuesday reported a 98% drop in consolidated net profit, coming in at ₹21 crore for the second quarter, compared to ₹928 crore in the same period last year.

National Stock Exchange NSE posted a total income of ₹4,160 crore for Q2 FY26, with profit after tax rising 16% sequentially. For the first half of FY26, PAT increased 11% year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin remained strong at 77%.

Indian Hotels The hospitality company posted a 48.6% year-on-year decline in net profit, falling to ₹285 crore for Q2 FY26, after excluding the one-time gain recorded in the same quarter last year.

Grasim Industries On Wednesday, Grasim Industries announced a consolidated net profit of ₹553.48 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 76% year-on-year increase from ₹314.63 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

IndiGo Aviation major IndiGo reported a loss of ₹2,582 crore in the September quarter, compared to a profit of ₹2,176 crore in the previous June quarter.

Hindalco Novelis stated that its free cash flow for the current fiscal year is expected to take a hit of about $550–650 million following the fire incident at its New York plant in September.

Adani Ports Fitch Ratings has upgraded its outlook for two Adani Group companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Energy Solutions — to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative’, citing a reduction in contagion risks across the conglomerate.

Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Wednesday that it has renewed its 18-year partnership with ABB to enhance the Swiss company’s digital infrastructure and deploy AI-powered IT operations.

Mahindra & Mahindra According to media reports, Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to offload its entire 3.45% stake in the bank through a block deal valued at around $78 million ( ₹682 crore), with a floor price set at ₹317 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.