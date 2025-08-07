Stocks to watch: LIC, Titan, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. LIC, Titan, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Kalyan Jewellers, Cummins India Shares of LIC, Titan, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Kalyan Jewellers, Cummins India will remain in focus on Thursday as companies will be declaring Q1 results 2025 today.

Trent Lifestyle retailer Trent on Wednesday posted a 9% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, reaching ₹425 crore, up from ₹391 crore in the same period last year.

Bajaj Holdings The company reported a 116% year-on-year jump in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹3,486.5 crore, while its revenue soared to ₹324.6 crore, more than doubling from ₹133.7 crore in the same period last year.

Hero Motocorp Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp posted a nearly unchanged standalone net profit of ₹1,126 crore for the first quarter, slightly up from ₹1,123 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Bharat Forge The leading engineering and manufacturing firm has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with KSSL to sell its Defence Business assets for ₹453.3 crore.

Hindustan Copper The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) to collaborate in bidding for copper and critical mineral blocks, as well as to jointly undertake the development and operation of these blocks for exploration, mining, and mineral processing.

BHEL BHEL, India’s leading engineering firm, reported a wider net loss of ₹455.4 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹211 crore in the same period last year, while its revenue stayed nearly unchanged at ₹5,486.9 crore.

IRCON International The state-owned company posted a 26.5% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q1FY26, falling to ₹164.5 crore, while its revenue dropped 21.9% to ₹1,786 crore.

Sula Vineyards Sula Vineyards posted a steep 87% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, falling to ₹2 crore from ₹15 crore in the same quarter last year.

Housing And Urban Development Corp HUDCO reported a 13% year-on-year increase in its Q1 FY26 net profit, reaching ₹630.2 crore, while its Net Interest Income jumped 32% to ₹961 crore.