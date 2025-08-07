Subscribe

Stocks to watch: LIC, Titan, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated7 Aug 2025, 07:25 AM IST
LIC, Titan, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Kalyan Jewellers, Cummins India

Shares of LIC, Titan, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Kalyan Jewellers, Cummins India will remain in focus on Thursday as companies will be declaring Q1 results 2025 today.

Trent

Lifestyle retailer Trent on Wednesday posted a 9% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, reaching 425 crore, up from 391 crore in the same period last year.

Bajaj Holdings

The company reported a 116% year-on-year jump in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching 3,486.5 crore, while its revenue soared to 324.6 crore, more than doubling from 133.7 crore in the same period last year.

Hero Motocorp

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp posted a nearly unchanged standalone net profit of 1,126 crore for the first quarter, slightly up from 1,123 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Bharat Forge

The leading engineering and manufacturing firm has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with KSSL to sell its Defence Business assets for 453.3 crore.

Hindustan Copper

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) to collaborate in bidding for copper and critical mineral blocks, as well as to jointly undertake the development and operation of these blocks for exploration, mining, and mineral processing.

BHEL

BHEL, India’s leading engineering firm, reported a wider net loss of 455.4 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to 211 crore in the same period last year, while its revenue stayed nearly unchanged at 5,486.9 crore.

IRCON International

The state-owned company posted a 26.5% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q1FY26, falling to 164.5 crore, while its revenue dropped 21.9% to 1,786 crore.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards posted a steep 87% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, falling to 2 crore from 15 crore in the same quarter last year.

Housing And Urban Development Corp

HUDCO reported a 13% year-on-year increase in its Q1 FY26 net profit, reaching 630.2 crore, while its Net Interest Income jumped 32% to 961 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

