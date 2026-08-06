Stocks to watch: LIC, Trent, Ola Electric among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended on a muted note on Wednesday, August 5, after the Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged and highlighted the Indian economy's resilience despite a slight uptick in headline CPI inflation during the first quarter of FY27 amid an uncertain global environment.

The BSE Sensex gained 152 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 78,581, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 10 points, or 0.04%, to close at 24,624.65.

The market is likely to open on a muted note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a flat opening on Thursday, 6 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,666 mark, up over 18.3 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Gift Nifty signals muted start! Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a constructive bias, though investors are likely to remain selective as mixed global cues temper optimism over progress toward a Middle East agreement. GIFT Nifty futures are trading in the 24,650–24,675 region, compared with the Nifty’s previous close of 24,624, pointing to a flat-to-marginally positive opening for domestic equities rather than a decisive gap-up start,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Hero Motocorp, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Hero Motocorp, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Lupin will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

PB Fintech Policybazaar's parent company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹163 crore in Q1 FY27. Its PAT margin improved to 9% in the June quarter from 6% in the corresponding period last year.

Ola Electric Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Energy to explore the deployment of up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032.

Cipla Drugmaker Cipla and plant-based protein maker Rocket India have announced fresh investments worth ₹300 crore in Karnataka, while alternative asset manager Blackstone has shown interest in investing in the state's data centres, renewable energy, and fibre-optic infrastructure.

Cummins India The company reported a mixed performance for the June quarter, with revenue growth surpassing expectations. However, net profit declined 7.9% YoY to ₹543 crore, missing Street estimates of ₹652 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement The cement maker reported a net profit of ₹108 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a decline of 28.1% from ₹150 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Navin Fluorine International The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹243.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹117.2 crore a year earlier, reflecting a sharp improvement in earnings.

Also Read | 7 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

SIS The company reported a 9.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹101.7 crore, while revenue climbed 29.7% to ₹4,603.6 crore, driven by strong growth in both domestic and international security operations.

Aster DM Quality Care The company's revenue from operations rose 21.6% YoY to ₹1,311 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹1,078 crore a year ago, aided by higher patient footfalls and improved performance across its hospital network.