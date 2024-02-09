Stocks to Watch: LIC, Zomato, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, Ircon
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, February 9:
Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company saw a 49% year-on-year increase in net profit during the December quarter of FY24 at ₹9,444.4 crore compared to ₹6,334.2 crore during the same period last year. It was mainly driven by an increase in net income from investments and growth in net premium income. India’s largest insurer’s net premium income grew by 4.6% to ₹1.17 trillion compared to ₹1.11 trillion in Q3FY24. The company's board proposed an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for FY24, with the record date set for 21 February 2024. Additionally, LIC's net income from investments during the December quarter rose by 12% year-on-year to ₹95,266.8 crore from ₹84,869 crore in Q3FY2023, while management expenses increased by 32% year-on-year to ₹18,193.8 crore.
