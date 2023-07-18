Stocks to Watch: LTI Mindtree, Reliance, Tata Elxsi, Sheela Foam, Infosys

Reliance Industries: The National Stock Exchange will conduct a special pre-market session on 20 July for Reliance on account of demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. BSE also announced that Jio Financial will be added to 18 of the S&P BSE indices, including the S&P BSE Sensex, starting 20 July for a period of three days - on account of Reliance Industries being a part of the special pre-open session. After three days, it will be dropped from all the S&P BSE indices at the last traded price.