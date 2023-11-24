Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: LTIMindtree, JSW Steel, Lupin, TCS

Stocks to Watch: LTIMindtree, JSW Steel, Lupin, TCS

Zaheer Merchant

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday’s trading session

TCS's stock is set to turn ex-buyback from today. It had approved a buyback of shares worth 17,000 crore in October (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday’s trading session.

LTIMindtree: The company has launched a quantum-safe virtual private network (VPN) link in London to secure data transmission for the quantum computing era. LTIMindtree collaborated with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet on the platform.

JSW Steel: The company has completed its 750 crore investment in JSW Paints and now holds 2.94 crore equity shares in it, or 12.84% of the paid-up equity capital.

Lupin: The pharma major has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application to market Canagliflozin tablets and Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution in the US.

NMDC: The state-owned iron ore company has fixed the price of lump ore at 5,400 a tonne and fines at 4,660 a tonne with effect from 23 November.

Prestige Estates Projects: The firm has launched Prestige Glenbrook, a high-rise residential project in Bangalore's IT hub. The project comprises 285 flats across two high-rises with a developable area of 0.7 million square feet and a revenue potential of 550 crore.

TCS: The IT services major’s stock is set to turn ex-buyback from today. It had approved a buyback of shares worth 17,000 crore at 4,150 each in October.

Apar Industries: CNBC-TV18 reports that the company has launched a QIP worth 1,000 crore to fund its working-capital needs. The floor price is said to be 5,540.2, while the indicative price is said to be 5,264 a share, which is a 7.4% discount to Thursday's closing price.

Union Bank of India: ICRA has revised its credit ratings and outlook for the bank to positive.

Indian Hotels: The company has invested 55 crore in Genness Hospitality and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality via a rights issue.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-owned company plans to raise up to 3,500 crore through a bond issue.

L&T Finance: Asian Development Bank is set to provide a long-term loan worth $125 million to the company. L&T Finance plans to use the funds to support financing in rural and peri-urban areas in India, particularly for women.

Karnataka Bank: The bank has partnered with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to distribute life insurance products.

