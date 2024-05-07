Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Godrej Consumer, Zee Media, DCM Shriram, LTIMindtree, Route Mobile
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 7:
Lupin: The pharma company reported a 52% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹359.43 crore, for Q4 FY24. Its revenue rose by 13% from the previous year to ₹4,895.11 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹1,026.1 crore, a 66% increase from ₹615 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 14.2%, compared to 11.5% in the year-ago period. However, Profit Before Tax was lower due to an impairment charge of ₹201.3 crore. The company invested ₹425.5 crore (8.7% of sales) in R&D for the quarter. US sales accounted for 39% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹1,900.6 crore, a 0.6% increase from Q3FY24 and a 22.6% increase from Q4FY23. Sales in India accounted for 33% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹1,601.5 crore, a 7.2% decrease from Q3FY24 but an 8.3% increase from Q4FY23. Global API sales accounted for 5% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹258.1 crore, a 7.1% decrease from Q3FY24 and a 20% decrease from Q4FY23.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started