Lupin: The pharma company reported a 52% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹359.43 crore, for Q4 FY24. Its revenue rose by 13% from the previous year to ₹4,895.11 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹1,026.1 crore, a 66% increase from ₹615 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 14.2%, compared to 11.5% in the year-ago period. However, Profit Before Tax was lower due to an impairment charge of ₹201.3 crore. The company invested ₹425.5 crore (8.7% of sales) in R&D for the quarter. US sales accounted for 39% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹1,900.6 crore, a 0.6% increase from Q3FY24 and a 22.6% increase from Q4FY23. Sales in India accounted for 33% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹1,601.5 crore, a 7.2% decrease from Q3FY24 but an 8.3% increase from Q4FY23. Global API sales accounted for 5% of Lupin’s global sales, with Q4FY24 sales amounting to ₹258.1 crore, a 7.1% decrease from Q3FY24 and a 20% decrease from Q4FY23.

Godrej Consumer Products: GCPL reported a net loss of ₹1,893.2 crore for Q4 FY24, compared to a net profit of ₹452 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations increased by 5.8% to ₹3,385.6 crore. EBITDA rose by 17.9% to ₹755.7 crore, and the EBITDA margin stood at 22.3%, compared to 20% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (1,000% on shares of face value of ₹1 each) for the financial year 2024-25.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: GFL reported a 69.6% YoY decrease in net profit, amounting to ₹101 crore, for Q4FY24. The company's revenue also fell by 23% to ₹1,133 crore. EBITDA dropped by 55.1% to ₹237.6 crore, and the EBITDA margin was 21%, compared to 36% in the same period last year. GFCL EV, a subsidiary of GFL, announced the commissioning of the initial phase of its integrated battery materials manufacturing facility.

Muthoot Microfin: The company reported a 27% YoY increase in net profit at ₹119.76 crore for Q4FY24. The net interest income (NII) grew 47% to ₹400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from ₹272 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 2.29% in the March quarter. Net NPA came at 0.35%.

DCM Shriram: The company reported a 36.9% YoY drop in net profit at ₹117.8 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.8% to ₹2,399.3 crore. EBITDA dropped by 22.7% to ₹313.1 crore, and the EBITDA margin stood at 13.1%, compared to 14.9% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The board has recommended a final dividend of 130%, that is, ₹2.60 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: TMB announced a revision in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) effective from May 7, 2024. The adjustment entails an increase ranging from 10 to 15 basis points (bps) across various tenures.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company reported an 85.7% YoY jump in net profit at ₹19.5 crore for Q4FY24. Its revenue from operations increased 26.6% to ₹117.4 crore.

Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: LV Vaidyanathan has resigned as managing director of both the companies effective from April 30 this year.

Zee Media Corporation: Zee Media announced the termination of its CEO Abhay Ojha's employment effective from May 4, 2024. The company did not provide reasons for his termination.

Hindalco Industries: Novelis Inc., a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, reported a 6% YoY increase in net income at $166 million for Q4FY24. However, net sales declined 7% YoY to $4.1 billion for the quarter.

Axis Bank: Axis Asset Management Company appointed Vishal Dhanesha as the chief operating officer. Dhanesha will oversee fund accounting operations, R&T operations, IT and information security functions across the mutual fund, AIF, and PMS businesses. Prior to joining Axis AMC, Dhanesha was the Head of Operations at SBI Funds Management. Axis AMC also announced the appointment of Chetan Shah as Head – Real Estate.

LTIMindtree: The company has received an order under Section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, demanding a sum of ₹155.7 crore. This amount includes a penalty of ₹7.1 crore, alongside accrued interest, pertaining to the fiscal year 2018-19.

Gujarat Gas: The company reported an 11% YoY increase in net profit at ₹409.5 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 1.48% to ₹4,134.2 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹5.66 per equity share of ₹2 each to the shareholders for the financial year 2023-24.

GHCL: GHCL reported a 50.16% YoY drop in net profit at ₹125 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations decreased by 26.5% to ₹823.4 crore. EBITDA fell by 47.1% to ₹184.5 crore, and the EBITDA margin stood at 22.4%, compared to 31.1% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Kamdhenu: The TMT bars manufacturer reported a 55.7% YoY increase in net profit at ₹16.8 crore for Q4FY24, despite a muted topline. The company's revenue grew by 5.5% YoY to ₹176 crore for the quarter.

Route Mobile: The company reported an 8.6% YoY drop in net profit at ₹95.2 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 0.8% to ₹1,017 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹125.4 crore, a 4% decrease from the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared to 13.1% in Q4 of FY23.

Bigbloc Construction: Ace investor Shankar Sharma purchased 3.65 lakh equity shares in Bigbloc Construction at an average price of ₹235 per share via open market transactions. The company is set to announce its Q4FY24 results on Tuesday, May 7.

Adani Total Gas: The Adani group is seeking an offshore loan of about $600 million to refinance existing debt. The loan will be raised by Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt., a unit of Adani Total Gas. The debt’s tenor could range from three to five years, with the pricing likely linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Allsec Technologies: The company reported a 71% YoY increase in net profit at ₹20.7 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue grew by 20.1% YoY to ₹129.7 crore. EBITDA jumped 43.3% YoY to ₹35.2 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share.

Apcotex Industries: The company reported a 34% YoY decrease in net profit at ₹15.3 crore for Q4FY24, partly due to higher input costs and finance costs. However, the company's revenue grew by 21.3% YoY to ₹310.6 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company announced the appointment of Dayashankar Patel as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective from May 6.

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies: The company reported a 126% YoY growth in net profit at ₹7.6 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue increased by 10.6% YoY to ₹232.5 crore for the quarter.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: The company reported an 8.1% YoY increase in consolidated net profit at ₹44.6 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue grew by 35.4% YoY to ₹239.7 crore for the quarter.

ADANI TOTAL GAS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!