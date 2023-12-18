Stocks to Watch: Lupin, PB Fintech, United Spirits, Vedanta
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday’s trading session
Welspun Corp: Its subsidiary Sintex BAPL has confirmed an investment of around ₹807 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This will be executed through a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Sintex Advance Plastics Limited, over three financial years starting from FY25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started