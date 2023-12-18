Stocks to Watch: Lupin, PB Fintech, United Spirits, Vedanta

Welspun Corp: Its subsidiary Sintex BAPL has confirmed an investment of around ₹807 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This will be executed through a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Sintex Advance Plastics Limited, over three financial years starting from FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lupin: The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol Tablets USP. With this, Lupin can now market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyloprim Tablets, originally developed by Casper Pharma.

Mankind Pharma: It has invested about £999,900 in Actimed Therapeutics for an additional 1.29% stake, taking its total stake to 10.19%.

Tata Power Company: The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a contract to supply 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules for NTPC's Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan, valued at about ₹418 crore. NTPC is developing the 735 MW Nokh Solar Park in Pokaran, Rajasthan.

United Spirits: The company received a claim worth ₹365.33 crore from a national institutional customer on 11 December. The claim relates to "a previously concluded settlement with the customer where all recovery claims made by the customer had been fully settled", it said in an exchange filing on Friday. It said it currently cannot determine the financial implications of the claim.

Granules India: The USFDA has issued five observations to Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Granules India, after an inspection, the company wrote in a notification to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

Zee Entertainment: The company has requested Sony to extend the effective date of their merger.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has signed individual contracts worth about $42 million with a European client to build three 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid powered vessels.

PB Fintech: Softbank has sold 1.14 crore shares of the company for ₹914 crore ( ₹800.05 each. Buyers include the Government Pension Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Landmark Cars: The company has received a letter of intent from MG Motor to open a dealership in Ahmedabad.

Vedanta: The board is set to meet to consider an interim dividend.

