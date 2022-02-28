Stocks to Watch: M&M, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Future Retail, Tata Motors, SBI

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is likely to invest at least ₹3,000 crore for developing electric vehicles (EVs) over the next three years, with capital expenditure on EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles approximating each other. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) also aims to launch its first EV SUV, XUV 400, in the first half of the next financial year.