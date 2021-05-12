Here are the top 10 stocks that will be in news today:

Mahindra and Mahindra: The country’s leading tractor and automobile manufacturer expects its vehicle sales to drop 15%-20% in the June quarter as a consequence of the second wave of covid-19 infections which has forced state governments to impose lockdowns. The company also expects revenue and net profit to be impacted in line with the impact on sales and it is taking measures to limit the adverse impact on it businesses.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Hyderabad-based firm has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of covid-19. It has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹366 crore in the quarter ended March. Consolidated sale rose nearly 27% to ₹2,706 crore. The company appointed Sudhir Sitapati as MD & CEO with effect from 18 October. Localised lockdowns could impact frontline servicing and replenishment of outlets, it said.

Infosys: The IT major has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as a strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations, across applications, cloud infrastructure, service management and end-User computing.

Telecom companies: All three private telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- added subscribers in February, as per TRAI. Jio widened its mobile subscriber base to 414.9 million in the month with healthy addition of 4.2 million users. Vodafone Idea Ltd added wireless customers to its network for the first time since October 2019.

Asian Paints: The paints major will report its March quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company had reported a 62.28% jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,265.35 crore for the third quarter ended December, while revenue stood at ₹6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company's board has approved a proposal to allot 1.38 crore shares for ₹101.20 crore to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) on a preferential basis for settlement of liability toward the latter.

Tata Motors: The automaker has extended its warranty and free service period till June 30 for passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second wave of the pandemic.

UPL: The company will report its March quarter earnings on Wednesday. It is expected to report a 60% rise in its net profit and a 9% growth in revenue.

Siemens: The company posted an over 90% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹334.4 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to ₹3,540 crore in the quarter from ₹2,722.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company follows the October to September financial year.





