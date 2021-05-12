Stocks to Watch: M&M, Dr Reddy's, Godrej Consumer, Infosys, Asian Paints, UPL

Mahindra and Mahindra: The country’s leading tractor and automobile manufacturer expects its vehicle sales to drop 15%-20% in the June quarter as a consequence of the second wave of covid-19 infections which has forced state governments to impose lockdowns. The company also expects revenue and net profit to be impacted in line with the impact on sales and it is taking measures to limit the adverse impact on it businesses.

