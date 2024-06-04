Stocks to watch: M&M Finance, Dr Reddy's, Welspun, Biocon, JP Associates, Zee
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, 4 June:
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company reported a 7% year-on-year increase in overall disbursements, which amounted to ₹4,430 crore. Business assets of the company stood at approximately ₹1,05,250 crore in the month, growing by 23% YoY in May.
