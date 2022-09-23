Stocks to Watch: M&M Financials, Fortis, Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has increased the prices of its two-wheelers by up to ₹1,000 to partially offset the impact of cost inflation. In a regulatory filing, the company said, it has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect. "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation," it said, adding, the hike "will be up to ₹1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market".