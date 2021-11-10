NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company reported a 214% year-on-year growth in profit at ₹1,929 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 due to a low base but the operating performance was hit by higher input prices. Also, Mahindra Logistics Ltd acquired Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd with the aim to enhance its range of mobility solutions.

Hindustan Copper: The company on Tuesday reported a seven-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹67.53 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of ₹9.12 crore in the year-ago period.

PFS: PTC India Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 65% jump in its net profit to ₹51.46 crore for the September quarter. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of ₹31.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, the total income in Q2 also fell to ₹242.34 crore, against ₹297.98 crore in the year-ago period, PFS said.

Indian Hotels: The Tata group hospitality firm on Tuesday fixed its rights issue price at ₹150 per share to raise a total of ₹1,982.10 crore from eligible shareholders. Last month, the company's board had given nod to raise ₹4,000 crore, against ₹3,000 crore approved in August this year.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹45.98 crore in Q2FY22 against net loss of ₹552.02 crore in Q2FY21. Income from operations during the quarter rose 42.6% y-o-y to ₹4,910.62 crore. Total expenses rose 16.2% to ₹5,275.39 crore in Q2FY22 from ₹4,539.02 crore in Q2FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 25.1% y-o-y).

SBI: A Jaisalmer court on 9 November granted bail to former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri in a loan scam case.

IDFC Ltd: The promoter of IDFC First Bank, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹262.55 crore for the quarter ended in 30 September. The company had reported a net loss of ₹146.91 crore in same period a year ago. It posted a loss of ₹410.08 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22. The company's total income during July-September 2021-22 rose to ₹138.93 crore from ₹91.54 crore in the same period of 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Powergrid: The company reported consolidated quarterly numbers on Tuesday. The company posted quarterly net profit at ₹3,376.38 crore in September 2021, up 9.12% from ₹3,094.10 crore in September 2020. Its Ebitda was at ₹9,358.30 crore in September 2021 up 7.04% from ₹8,742.73 crore in September 2020.

AstraZeneca India: Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65% decline in its net profit to ₹11.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE. Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at ₹197.70 crore. It was ₹209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The parent company AstraZeneca has also announced it is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, to focus on its covid-19 shot and coronavirus treatments after a series of setbacks during the pandemic.

Godrej Agrovet: The company on Tuesday reported an almost flat growth of 0.5% in consolidated profit after tax at ₹112.2 crore for the second quarter ending 30 September. The company had posted a PAT of ₹111.7 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

