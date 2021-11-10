Stocks to watch: M&M, Hindustan Copper, PFS

AstraZeneca India: Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65% decline in its net profit to ₹11.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE. Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at ₹197.70 crore. It was ₹209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The parent company AstraZeneca has also announced it is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, to focus on its covid-19 shot and coronavirus treatments after a series of setbacks during the pandemic.