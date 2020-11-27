Stocks to Watch: M&M, Indiabulls Housing Finance, FMCG, auto shares

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in news today:

Mahindra & Mahindra: On Thursday announced the sale of its vehicle service business, Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd, to TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd (TASL), part of Chennai based TVS Group, in a share swap deal. As part of the deal, M&M will take 2.76% stake in TASL and will invest about ₹35 crore.

FMCG stocks: Outlook for India’s packaged goods industry soured with market researcher Nielsen on Thursday downgrading its 2020 growth forecast for the sector as lingering effects of the supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown continue to weigh on companies. It has forecast a contraction of 1-3% for 2020.

Auto stocks: Indian automakers and their parts suppliers have managed to nearly overcome the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and deteriorating bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing. Parts supplies have recovered to 85-90% of pre-covid levels while imports of components from China and other countries have also returned to near-normal levels.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Has a filed a separate writ petition in the Bombay HC against scheme of amalgamation between Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank India. The petition is against the government of India, Reserve Bank of India, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank India.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises on Thursday purchased 50 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate through an open market transaction on NSE, data available with the exchange showed.

Tata Group: Tata Sons is in talks with Singapore Airlines (SIA), its joint-venture partner in Vistara, to waive a non-compete clause and partner with it in a proposed bid for the beleaguered national carrier Air India. The bid will be through Vistara, which is a full-fledged carrier.

Future Retail: On Thursday said the Court of Singapore International Arbitration Centre has ordered that the arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future group promoters shall proceed. FRL had raised objections to its inclusion as party to the arbitration. In October, a single-judge bench had passed an interim order barring FRL from disposing or encumbering its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Parent AstraZeneca has said it will conduct a fresh trial of its covid-19 vaccine to test a lower dose that was accidentally administered and showed better efficacy than the full dose in its studies. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said on Thursday the company expects this trial to wrap up soon and is hoping that it does not delay approval from regulators.

Zydus Cadila: Is expected to introduce its covid-19 vaccine by March next year "if all goes well", a person with direct knowledge of the matter told ET. The Ahmedabad-based drug maker will submit the results of its phase-2 trials next week, which "will ascertain the safety, dose and efficacy of the potential vaccine", said the person who requested not to be identified.

Tube Investments: The Murugappa group company said its board has approved raising ₹350 crore from Azim Premji Trust and SBI Mutual Fund via a preferential allotment or private placement. Azim Premji Trust will get 2.73 million shares worth ₹200 crore while two SBI Mutual Fund schemes, SBI Focused Equity Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, will receive 1.5 million and 546,000 shares worth ₹110 crore and ₹40 crore. Both entities will get the shares at ₹731.70 apiece.

