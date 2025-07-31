Stocks to Watch: M&M, IndiGo, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,450 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 32 percent rise compared to ₹2,612 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue rose 26 percent year-on-year to ₹34,143 crore, up from ₹27,133 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA came in at ₹4,795 crore, a 17 percent increase over the previous year. However, margins slipped by 116 basis points to 14 percent.

Tata Steel: India’s second-largest steelmaker, Tata Steel, more than doubled its consolidated net profit to ₹2,077.68 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹918.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. This improvement was supported by better realisations in its India operations and narrowing losses in the UK unit.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported a 20 percent decline in net profit to ₹2,176.3 crore for Q1FY26, down from ₹2,728.8 crore in the year-ago period. Despite this, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to ₹20,496.3 crore, driven by continued travel demand.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL): IGL posted a 2 percent sequential rise in net profit to ₹356 crore in Q1FY26, falling short of analysts’ expectations pegged at ₹380 crore. Revenue dipped marginally to ₹3,914 crore, while EBITDA increased 3.6 percent to ₹511.6 crore. Margins improved to 13.1 percent, still below the expected 13.9 percent.

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL): JFSL is in focus after Reliance Industries’ promoter group, led by Mukesh Ambani, announced plans to inject ₹15,825 crore into the company through a preferential issue of convertible warrants. This capital infusion will result in the promoter group holding over 51 percent in the NBFC, bolstering its financial position.

IIFL Finance: The company reported a 19 percent year-on-year decline in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹233.4 crore, impacted by rising cost pressures. Revenue, however, climbed 12.7 percent to ₹2,952.8 crore, reflecting strong top-line growth despite margin pressure.

Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation posted a 2.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,630.58 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,724 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was down over 12 percent from ₹4,143 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose slightly to ₹11,196 crore from ₹11,006 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced the acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco Group, excluding its defence division, in a deal worth Euro 3.8 billion (approximately ₹38,240 crore). This marks the company’s largest acquisition to date and expands its global commercial vehicle footprint.

Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure company reported a 9.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,736.8 crore in the June quarter, down from ₹1,925.9 crore in Q1FY25. The decline was attributed to provisioning on doubtful receivables from a leading client.

KPIT Technologies: KPIT Technologies posted a 16 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹172 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹205 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the decline was sharper at nearly 30 percent from ₹245 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to ₹1,539 crore, and marginally by 0.6 percent from the March 2025 quarter.