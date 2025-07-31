Subscribe

Stocks to Watch: M&M, IndiGo, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published31 Jul 2025, 09:06 AM IST
M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra reported a standalone net profit of 3,450 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 32 percent rise compared to 2,612 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue rose 26 percent year-on-year to 34,143 crore, up from 27,133 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA came in at 4,795 crore, a 17 percent increase over the previous year. However, margins slipped by 116 basis points to 14 percent.

Tata Steel: India’s second-largest steelmaker, Tata Steel, more than doubled its consolidated net profit to 2,077.68 crore in Q1FY26, compared to 918.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. This improvement was supported by better realisations in its India operations and narrowing losses in the UK unit.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported a 20 percent decline in net profit to 2,176.3 crore for Q1FY26, down from 2,728.8 crore in the year-ago period. Despite this, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 20,496.3 crore, driven by continued travel demand.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL): IGL posted a 2 percent sequential rise in net profit to 356 crore in Q1FY26, falling short of analysts’ expectations pegged at 380 crore. Revenue dipped marginally to 3,914 crore, while EBITDA increased 3.6 percent to 511.6 crore. Margins improved to 13.1 percent, still below the expected 13.9 percent.

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL): JFSL is in focus after Reliance Industries’ promoter group, led by Mukesh Ambani, announced plans to inject 15,825 crore into the company through a preferential issue of convertible warrants. This capital infusion will result in the promoter group holding over 51 percent in the NBFC, bolstering its financial position.

IIFL Finance: The company reported a 19 percent year-on-year decline in Q1FY26 net profit to 233.4 crore, impacted by rising cost pressures. Revenue, however, climbed 12.7 percent to 2,952.8 crore, reflecting strong top-line growth despite margin pressure.

Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation posted a 2.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit to 3,630.58 crore in Q1FY26 from 3,724 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was down over 12 percent from 4,143 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose slightly to 11,196 crore from 11,006 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced the acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco Group, excluding its defence division, in a deal worth Euro 3.8 billion (approximately 38,240 crore). This marks the company’s largest acquisition to date and expands its global commercial vehicle footprint.

Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure company reported a 9.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 1,736.8 crore in the June quarter, down from 1,925.9 crore in Q1FY25. The decline was attributed to provisioning on doubtful receivables from a leading client.

KPIT Technologies: KPIT Technologies posted a 16 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to 172 crore in Q1FY26, compared to 205 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the decline was sharper at nearly 30 percent from 245 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to 1,539 crore, and marginally by 0.6 percent from the March 2025 quarter.

