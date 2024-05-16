Stocks to watch: M&M, Jindal Stainless, Mankind, Titagarh Rail, Vi, SpiceJet, IHCL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 16:
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is projected to announce subdued Q4 financial results due to the underperformance of its farm equipment business. The net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter is anticipated to increase by a modest 2.5% to ₹2,026 crore, while revenue from operations is predicted to rise by just over 7% to ₹24,182 crore. The company’s EBITDA for January-March is expected to increase by nearly 10% to ₹3,067 crore. However, total tractor sales have declined, affecting the overall growth in the automobile business. The company also announced that its recently launched compact SUV, the XUV 3XO received over 50,000 bookings within the first 60 minutes.
