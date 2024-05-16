Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is projected to announce subdued Q4 financial results due to the underperformance of its farm equipment business. The net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter is anticipated to increase by a modest 2.5% to ₹2,026 crore, while revenue from operations is predicted to rise by just over 7% to ₹24,182 crore. The company’s EBITDA for January-March is expected to increase by nearly 10% to ₹3,067 crore. However, total tractor sales have declined, affecting the overall growth in the automobile business. The company also announced that its recently launched compact SUV, the XUV 3XO received over 50,000 bookings within the first 60 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Stainless: The company reported a 30% YoY fall in consolidated net profit to ₹501 crore in the March quarter due to compromised margins amid falling nickel prices and increasing shipping costs. The company’s consolidated net revenue stood at ₹9,454 crore, a 3% YoY fall.

Berger Paints India: The company reported a 19.7% increase in net profit to ₹222.62 crore in the March quarter, while the firm's revenue rose marginally to ₹2,520.28 crore.

Mankind Pharma: The pharmaceutical company reported an 18.9% rise in revenue at ₹2,441 crore and a net profit of ₹477 crore for the March quarter of FY24, up 62.3% from last year.

Colgate-Palmolive (India): The company is planning to launch products from its global portfolio of personal and home care brands, aiming to expand its business beyond its core toothpaste and toothbrush categories. “We are doing a lot of work internally on other potential categories that we could get in from our global portfolio and over the next couple of quarters, you will see some of that come to fruition," Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive, Colgate-Palmolive (India), told Mint in an interview.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company reported a 64% YoY increase in net profit at ₹79 crore Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹1,052.4 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of 40% at ₹0.80 per equity share of ₹2 each for FY24.

Vodafone Idea: The company’s net loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, is expected to widen on a year-on-year basis according to analysts' estimates.

SpiceJet: The Delhi High Court has ordered SpiceJet to return two leased Boeing aircraft and their engines to lessor TWC Aviation Capital Ltd by 31 May over unpaid dues.

Power Finance Corp: PFC reported a 25% increase in net profit for FY24 to ₹26,461 crore from ₹21,179 crore in FY23.

Bharti Airtel: The company’s managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal emphasized the need for ‘substantial tariff repair’ across the industry as the current level of tariffs was ‘absurdly low’.

Star Cement: The company, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its Scheme of Amalgamation. The scheme involves the consolidation of Meghalaya Power Ltd (MPL), Megha Technical & Engineers Private Ltd (MTEPL), and NE Hills Hydro Ltd (NHHL), all subsidiaries of Star Cement, into Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd (SCML). The company is also fast-tracking its expansion plans to reach a total capacity of 9.7 million tonne per year by 2025-26.

Indian Hotels Company: The company has announced the first-ever homes to be sold under the Taj branding anywhere in the world.

TVS Motor Company: The company has started its operations in Italy with plans to introduce a range of both conventional as well as electric scooters and motorcycles.

NCC: The company reported a 25.2% YoY increase in net profit at ₹239.2 crore for Q4FY24. The company’s revenue from operations increased 31% to ₹6,485 crore.

Dixon Technologies (India): The company reported a 24.7% YoY increase in net profit at ₹98.5 crore in Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 52% to ₹4,658 crore.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported a 7.5% YoY fall in net profit at ₹1,091 crore for the March quarter.

Signature Global: The company has reported its best ever annual pre-sales growth of 112% to ₹7,720 crore for FY24.

Honeywell Automation: The company reported a 12% YoY increase in revenue to ₹950.7 crore and a 32.3% YoY increase in net profit to ₹148.2 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company reported a 19% YoY increase in revenue to ₹2,441 crore and a 62% YoY rise in net profit to ₹477 crore. The board approved a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

CMS Info Systems: The company saw a 25% YoY increase in revenue to ₹627 crore and a 14.4% YoY rise in net profit to ₹91.4 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share.

MOIL: The company reported a 2.8% YoY decrease in revenue to ₹415.9 crore, and a 12.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹91.1 crore.

NLC India: The company reported a 31% YoY increase in revenue to ₹3,540.6 crore, and an 86.2% YoY decrease in net profit to ₹114.2 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share.

